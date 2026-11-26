This holiday season, the elves are taking over the microphone on Bounce 104.1, and they want to put cash in your pocket!

From November 30 to December 11, tune in to Maarten & Steph every weekday morning for your chance to win a $100 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card. Whether you need to knock out your holiday shopping, grab some treats, or just pamper yourself, we’ve got you covered.

🎧 How to Play