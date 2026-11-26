This holiday season, the elves are taking over the microphone on Bounce 104.1, and they want to put cash in your pocket!
From November 30 to December 11, tune in to Maarten & Steph every weekday morning for your chance to win a $100 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card. Whether you need to knock out your holiday shopping, grab some treats, or just pamper yourself, we’ve got you covered.
🎧 How to Play
- Tune In: Listen to Maarten & Steph every weekday morning.
- Listen Closely: Each morning, they will play a huge hit from one of your favorite Bounce artists. The catch? It’s being sung entirely by our holiday elves!
- Guess & Win: Give us a call and if you can correctly identify the real track behind the elfish vocals, the $100 gift card is yours!