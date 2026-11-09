REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY

Beaverbrook Branch #80 of the Royal Canadian Legion located at Nashwaak Bridge on Route 148 would like to inform the general public that the Branch will be holding a Remembrance Day Service on November 11th at 11:00 A/M.

It is requested that those attending please arrive prior to 10:45 a.m. There is plenty of parking in front of the building and along both sides at the tree line.

We ask that all attending please keep in mind the safety and courtesy of all others attending and the safety and well-being of our Veterans, Comrades, Members and our supporters.

A Hot Turkey Dinner Will Follow at a price of $20.00 for adults, those between the ages of eight (8) to twelve(12) years will dine for $14.00 and children under eight (8) years eat for free.

Everyone Is Welcome