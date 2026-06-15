NB Highland Games is July 24-26 at the Government House Grounds!

Since 1981, the New Brunswick Highland Games have been working to advance knowledge of the Scottish / Celtic culture and heritage in New Brunswick.

The NB Highland Games Festival celebrates and shares knowledge of the culture and heritage in an inclusive manner — whether visitors are of Scottish descent or simply wish to learn about and participate in this vibrant culture.

We offer workshops, entertainment, competitions and provide visitors an opportunity to learn more about Scottish heritage.

In 2026, we’re turning it up with two nights of live music:

Friday Night: Mary Frances Leahy & Jimmy Rankin

Saturday Night: Vishtèn, The Stanfields & Joel Plaskett Emergency

Tickets: HERE

Schedule: HERE

Full Website: HERE