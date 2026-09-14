HJ Haunts Haunted House is a local Halloween experience in Fredericton. It’s created and run by 16-year-old Hunter Jensen, and this is the second year of HJ Haunts. The haunt features a large Halloween display with animatronics, decorations, props, and scares.

HJ Haunts is collecting non-perishable food items for families in need through Greener Village Food Bank. For every one non-perishable food item donated, visitors receive one ticket/entry into the local business prize basket!

Visitors can help families in need while also getting a chance to win a prize basket filled with donations from local businesses. Last year, HJ Haunts raised $300 for the IWK, and this year Hunter wanted to continue giving back to the community by helping local families in need.

Location: 102 Fieldstone Court, Unit 303, Fredericton, NB

HJ Haunts will be open every weekend throughout October, weather permitting.

Because the haunt is weather-dependent, dates, opening times, and any cancellations or closures will be posted on the HJ Haunts Facebook page. People should follow HJ Haunts on Facebook for the latest updates, including whether the haunt will be open on a particular night.

People can also follow HJ Haunts (@hjhaunts) on TikTok and HJ Haunts on YouTube for videos and updates.