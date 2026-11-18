The Fredericton High School Music Department will hold its Fall/Holiday Concert on Thursday, December 10th at 7pm in the Tom Morrison Theatre. The show will feature the String Ensemble (under the direction of Alison Milne), the Glee Choir (conducted by Illyana Vermeersch), the Jazz Ensemble (directed by Craig Woodcock) and the Concert Band (conducted by Greg Webber).

Come enjoy the work we have accomplished thus far with these remarkable student performers; some holiday favourites are on the program, and there will be an opportunity to sing along!

Admission is by donation. Refreshments will be served afterwards, and a bake sale fundraiser will also take place at this event. For more information, contact craig.woodcock@nbed.nb.ca