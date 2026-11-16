Christmas Village Aglow (Le Village de Noël illuminé) is back! After a spectacular first season, Kings Landing’s historic village lights up again with thousands of Christmas lights tracing its homes, mill and church. Wander the village after dark, hear carols at St. Mark’s Church, meet Santa or Mrs. Claus, and warm up with hot cocoa by the campfire... and the Peddler’s Market gift shop selling local goods and Christmas gifts! Dress for a winter walk outside. Service animals only.

Dates: November 26 to December 23, 2026 - Wednesdays to Sundays

Time: Evenings timed entry every half hour, plan for an hour and a half

Location: Kings Landing, 5804 Route 102, Prince William, NB

Admission: $19.55 (ages 6+). Free for children 5 and under, season pass holders, military and veterans, and Indigenous guests. Advance timed tickets are required for everyone. There are no walk-ins, and guests can’t arrive before their time slot. Some time slots are already sold out.

The More the Merrier! - Buy 3 General Admission Tickets, Get 1 Free

Tickets and info: https://kingslanding.nb.ca/christmas-village-aglow/

Plus there are 2 accessible drive-thru nights: Tuesday December 8 and Tuesday December 15, for guests who can’t walk the village paths.

And Christmas at the King’s Head Inn: November 20 to December 20. $105.22 per person, which covers the three course meal, entertainment, tax and gratuity, and includes Christmas Village Aglow admission the same evening.