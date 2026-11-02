The great Holiday Toy Haul

November 23 – December 18, 2026
Sponsored by Forman Honda / Forman Mazda
BOUNCE 96.1 has teamed up with Forman Auto Centre to make sure every child finds something under the tree this holiday season. We are collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys to donate to Big Brothers & Sisters of Westman.
Donations can be dropped off at:
- BOUNCE: Unit B 2940 Victoria Avenue
- Forman Honda: 2222 Currie Blvd
- Forman Mazda: 2080 Currie Blvd
Or, contact us and we can pick your donations up: brandonpromo@bellmedia.ca 204-285-4816