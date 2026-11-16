Presented by Scotiabank
In support of the Salvation Army
BOUNCE 99.9 is building another Toy Mountain this year to make holiday dreams come true for kids and families in our community!
Friday, December 4
CF Polo Park
Second floor next to Centre Court
6AM-7PM
Saturday, December 5
CF Polo Park
Second floor next to Centre Court
10AM-6PM
Help us to ensure that every child has something to unwrap this season!
Toy donations are also being accepted now at all Scotiabank, Best Buy, and Access Storage locations, IKEA, and at select Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Stations. See below to find an address near you.
You can also make a cash donation online.
Thank you to our sponsors and partners!
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service
Additional regular drop-off locations:
|Scotiabank
|Winnipeg Financial Centre
|200 Portage Avenue
|True North Square
|101-242 Hargrave Street
|Marion & Traverse
|235 Marion St
|Kildonan Place
|1557 Regent Ave. W
|Rothesay
|1155 Rothesay Street
|Garden City Square
|843 Leila Avenue
|Polo Park Shopping Centre
|100-1485 Portage Avenue
|Portage Ave. & Vimy Rd
|3247 Portage Ave
|Roblin & Dieppe
|4910 Roblin Boulevard
|Grant Park Pavilions
|1100 Taylor Avenue
|Linden Ridge
|1549 Kenaston Blvd
|Bridgwater
|30 Centre Street
|Pembina & Killarney
|2840 Pembina Hwy
|Dakota Village Shopping Centre
|1091 St. Mary’s Road
|Dakota & Warde
|14-1500 Dakota St
|Best Buy
|1910 Pembina Hwy Unit 6
|810 St James St
|1580 Regent Ave W
|IKEA
|500 Sterling Lyon Pkwy
|Access Storage
|275 Gordon Ave
|345 Higgins Avenue
|1340 Notre Dame Ave
|1725 Inkster Blvd
|21 Lowson Crescent
|545 Hervo Street
|3101 Pembina Hwy
|90 Creek Bend Road
|22 Nature Park Way
|WFPS STATIONS
|Station 16
|1001 McGregor St
|Station 18
|5000 Roblin Blvd
|Station 20
|525 Banting Dr
|Station 21
|1446 Regent Ave W
|Station 22
|1567 Waverley St
|Station 24
|1665 Rothesay St
|Station 26
|1525 Dakota St
|Station 27
|27 Sage Creek Blvd
|Any Salvation Army Church in Winnipeg
|Living Hope Community Church
|51 Morrow Ave
|Heritage Park Temple
|825 School Rd
|Southlands Community Church
|85 Keslar Rd