Fur-Ever Home Fridays

BOUNCE 99.9 is proud to support Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter – Manitoba’s first registered, non-profit, no kill animal shelter. Together we want to ensure every pet has a chance to find their fur-ever home.

Join us every week as we highlight adorable adoptable pets that are available now at Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter.

Here are this week’s featured adoptables:

LUNA Luna has been in the shelter’s care the longest - please help us find her furever family! Luna is 5 years old, and all she wants is a home filled with the love she’s been missing her whole life. She is the sweetest girl you will ever meet. She lives for car rides, loves her stuffies, she’s quick to flip for belly rubs, and is happiest just being close to her people. She loves deeply and shows it with her full body wiggles that will never fail to make you smile. As much as Luna loves people, she will need to be the only pet in the home but in return, she will be the most loyal companion, and you will get her whole heart! Luna is more than ready to find her place in this world and is wondering when it will finally be her turn. Could it be today? Could it be you? Please call us at 204-832-7387 to arrange a meet and get ready to fall in love. She makes it so easy!

ARIZONA Meet Arizona. Arizona is a 2-year-old domestic short hair cat looking for love. This gorgeous young lady came into the shelter and is always looking for attention. She can’t wait to find a family to love forever and get all the attention from. Arizona is a friendly chatterbox, who enjoys tasty snacks, ear scritches, and play. Come by the shelter to meet her and find out if she could be right for you.

Available now at Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter12-2727 Portage Ave, Winnipeg204-832-7387

Click here to see more adoptables looking for Fur-Ever Homes!

For more information on these animals, or to see dozens of other furry friends now available, visit the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter website, or visit them at 12-2727 Portage Ave. They are proud to help over 1,000 animals every year. Please also consider making a donation to put towards food, litter, vet bills, health checks, vaccinations and more. Every dollar collected goes directly to helping animals in need.

Click here to learn on how you can help the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter