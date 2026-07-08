Bounce Fun Finders

The BOUNCE 99.9 Fun Finders, sponsored by Chicken Chef, are hitting the road this summer!
Manitoba summers are jam-packed with concerts, events, festivals, the beach, the park, and the patio – and we’re going to as many as we can! Watch for the BOUNCE cruiser out and about in the community and be sure to stop by for your chance to play games, win prizes, and more!
Upcoming events:
- Fringe Festival - Old Market Square - July 16
- Folklorama Kick-Off – Assiniboine Park – July 25
- Winnipeg Goldeyes - Christmas in July - Blue Cross Park - July 25