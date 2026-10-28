Manitoba Moose vs. Toronto Marlies

Animal Rescue Night
Canada Life Centre
November 7, 2026
6:00PM
- Join us in supporting the work of local animal rescue organizations! 10 rescues / shelters will be set up around the concourse, with some adoptable animals to visit.
- First 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Stick Dog Toy at the doors
- Fans are encouraged to bring animal food donations to the game, every box, bag, or can, helps provide supplies for animals in the community. You will also be able to purchase an animal food donation package at the game.
Get tickets HERE!