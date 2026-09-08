We’re Hiring

Get Paid to Party: Join the BOUNCE Radio Tailgate Team in Simcoe County!

Have you ever wanted to hit up the absolute best events across Simcoe County and actually get paid for it? Well, your dream gig just opened up.

We are looking for energetic, outgoing, and fun-loving people to join the BOUNCE Radio Tailgate Team! If you love community vibes, music, and being exactly where the action is, this is your chance to turn your weekends into an unforgettable, paid adventure.

What is the Tailgate Team?

As part of our promo squad, you’ll be the face of the station out in the community. You and the team will load up our official truck, head out to the region’s biggest festivals, pump up the crowd, and pass out plenty of awesome swag.

Whether you’re a student looking for a fun gig or someone who just loves hitting up local events, this is the ultimate way to spend your summer and fall seasons.

Requirements are just full G driver’s license and being flexible to work weekdays, evenings and weekends as required

Interested? Email your resume to lisa.bateman@bellmedia.ca