Help make the season brighter for children and families by supporting CTV Barrie’s Toy Mountain, proudly presented with Access Storage.
Your donation of a new, unwrapped toy, gift card or cash contribution will help bring joy to families supported by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions this Christmas. Since its launch, Toy Mountain has collected more than $2 million in toys and gift cards for children across our region. This year, the need is greater than ever.
CTV Barrie, Pure Country 106, Bounce 104.1 and Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions are once again joining forces to help make the holidays memorable for more than 3,000 local children, teens and families.
For more details, visit https://www.ctvnews.ca/barrie/toy-mountain/
We invite you to stop by, say hello to the CTV Barrie, BOUNCE 104.1 and Pure Country 106 radio teams, and help make the holidays brighter by donating a new, unwrapped toy to a Toy Mountain collection bin at any participating location. Our team will be making 18 signature stops across Simcoe Muskoka.
- Monday Nov 23rd - Access Storage (62 Caplan Ave, Barrie)
- Tuesday Nov 24th - Drysdale’s Tree Farm (6635 Simcoe County Rd 56, Essa)
- Wednesday Nov 25th - Muskoka Nissan (46 E P.Lee Dr, Muskoka)
- Friday Nov 27th - Canadian Tire Midland (9303 Hwy 93, Midland)
- Monday Nov 30th - Plaza Plus (95 Commerce Rd, Orillia)
- Tuesday Dec 1st - Orillia Kia (388 West St South, Orillia)
- Wednesday Dec 2nd - Orillia Volkswagon (345 West St South, Orillia)
- Friday Dec 4th - Canadian Tire Innisfil (1455 Innisfil Beach Rd, Innisfil)
- Monday Dec 7th - Peggy Hill (374 Huronia Rd, Barrie)
- Wednesday Dec 9th - Orillia Dodge (450 Memorial Ave, Orillia)
- Thursday Dec 10th - Bradford Canadian Tire (430 Holland St W, Bradford)
- Friday Dec 11th - Orillia Nissan (77 Commerce Rd, Orillia)
- Tuesday Dec 15th - Subaru of Orillia (385 West St South, Orillia)
- Wednesday Dec 16th - Plaza Auto Group
- Thursday Dec 17th - Puroclean (27 Hamilton Rd, Barrie)