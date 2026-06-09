Road Apples at Casino Rama Resort - Aug 30th

Road Apples at Casino Rama Resort - Sunday, August 30th

SHOWTIME: 7PM DOORS OPEN: 6PM

Hailing from Kingston, Ontario, the very birthplace of the revered Canadian rock group they pay tribute to, Road Apples have been performing the music of The Tragically Hip professionally for over three decades. The members of Road Apples pride themselves on delivering the music of The Tragically Hip to audiences respectfully and faithfully to the original recordings with no interpretations or gimmicks involved. With an extensive repertoire spanning The Hip’s entire discography, Road Apples’ concerts are a celebration of the music that is now woven into the very fabric of Canadian society and are the closest thing to hearing The Hip live once again.

Find tickets at https://www.casinorama.com/entertainment/