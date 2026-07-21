Ralphy’s Retreat Movie Night - July 25th

A Magical Night at Ralphy’s Retreat!

Looking for the perfect family-friendly summer evening? Join us for Ralphy’s Retreat Animal Sanctuary & Movie Night on Saturday, July 25th!

Meet the Animals - Spend time with our rescued farm animals and learn their inspiring stories.

Magic & Juggling Show

Be amazed by live entertainment featuring incredible tricks, laughter, juggling, balloon animals, and face painting!

Movie Under the Stars

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a special outdoor screening of Chicken Run in the beautiful sanctuary setting.

Snacks Available

Popcorn, drinks, and tasty treats will be available throughout the evening (cash only).

Saturday, July 25, 2026 - 7:00 PM (movie begins at dusk)

Ralphy’s Retreat Animal Sanctuary - 39 Darby Road, Wyebridge

Admission: $10 per person

Purchase tickets at https://www.ralphysretreat.ca/event-list