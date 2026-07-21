Ralphy’s Retreat Movie Night - July 25th

A Magical Night at Ralphy’s Retreat!
Looking for the perfect family-friendly summer evening? Join us for Ralphy’s Retreat Animal Sanctuary & Movie Night on Saturday, July 25th!
Meet the Animals - Spend time with our rescued farm animals and learn their inspiring stories.
Magic & Juggling Show
Be amazed by live entertainment featuring incredible tricks, laughter, juggling, balloon animals, and face painting!
Movie Under the Stars
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a special outdoor screening of Chicken Run in the beautiful sanctuary setting.
Snacks Available
Popcorn, drinks, and tasty treats will be available throughout the evening (cash only).
Saturday, July 25, 2026 - 7:00 PM (movie begins at dusk)
Ralphy’s Retreat Animal Sanctuary - 39 Darby Road, Wyebridge
Admission: $10 per person
Purchase tickets at https://www.ralphysretreat.ca/event-list