Plaza Auto Group 70th Anniversary Charity Golf Classic - Aug 28th

Plaza Auto Group 70th Anniversary Charity Golf Classic

Friday August 28th - Hawk Ridge Golf Club

Join us as we celebrate 70 years of community, commitment, and giving back at the Plaza Auto Group 70th Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament.

This special event will bring together business leaders, community partners, customers and friends for a day of golf, networking, and philanthropy in support of three incredible local organizations:

- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District

- Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

- The Lighthouse Orillia

- Community Care Northumberland

For seven decades, Plaza Auto Group has been proud to serve and support the communities where we live and work. Through this tournament, we continue our commitment to making a meaningful difference by helping organizations that strengthen our region and improve the lives of local families.

Participants can look forward to a first-class golf experience, contests, prizes, great food, networking opportunities, and a celebration of the partnerships that have helped shape Plaza Auto Group over the past 70 years.

Whether you’re joining us as a golfer, sponsor, donor, or volunteer, your support will help create a lasting impact in our community.

Learn more by clicking here