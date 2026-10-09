Nickelback - Everything Under The Sun Tour - Mar 21st

Nickelback - Everything Under The Sun Tour

Sunday, March 21st, 2027 - Scotiabank Arena

Public On Sale: Friday, October 16th at 10am

About Nickelback

One of the most commercially successful and influential rock bands of the 21st century, Nickelback have sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide, amassed billions of streams, and continue to attract more than 50 million monthly listeners across digital platforms.

Formed in Hanna, Alberta, the multi-platinum quartet - Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair - rose to international prominence with their breakthrough album Silver Side Up, featuring the era-defining global hit “How You Remind Me,” before cementing their status as rock mainstays with a catalog of enduring anthems including “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Far Away,” “Someday,” and “Burn It to the Ground.” Their impact on Canadian music history was formally recognized in 2024 with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, underscoring their status as one of the country’s most successful musical exports.

In addition, Nickelback are among a select group of artists to have achieved Diamond certification in both Canada and the United States, further reflecting their exceptional commercial reach and cultural impact both domestically and around the world. Over the course of a career spanning more than three decades, Nickelback have earned multiple Grammy Award nominations, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, JUNO Awards, and more while consistently ranking among the world’s biggest touring rock acts.

Their 2023 documentary, Hate to Love: Nickelback, introduced the band’s story to a new generation of fans, while the Get Rollin’ World Tour became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career. Now entering a bold new chapter with Virgin Music Group, Nickelback continue to push forward with the same unmistakable sound, arena-sized ambition, and enduring connection with fans that have made them one of modern rock’s defining bands.

Their new studio album, Everything Under The Sun, arrives October 30, 2026.