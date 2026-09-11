Mayor’s Charity RAM Rodeo Hootenanny Fall Festival - Oct 3rd-4th

October 3rd-4th, 2026

Get ready for two action-packed days of professional rodeo, live entertainment and fall festival fun at the Mayor’s Charity RAM Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival. Cheer on the cowboys and cowgirls, enjoy family-friendly attractions, food, a Ferris wheel, music and more, then keep the fun going Saturday night at the Two-Step Social under the stars. It’s a weekend packed with energy, community spirit and unforgettable moments—all while raising funds for local charities.

https://www.wasagabeach.com/festivals-events/festivals-events/mayors-charity-ram-rodeo/