Loverboy at Casino Rama Resort - Nov 7th

Loverboy at Casino Rama Resort

Friday, July 24th Due to health-related issues within the touring party, Loverboy will unfortunately be unable to perform on July 24. The performance has been rescheduled to November 7, 2026.

Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/100064896E7D29EB

For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been “Working for the Weekend” (and on weekends), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1978, when vocalist Mike Reno was

introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean. With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10

million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, with a string of hits including, “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Turn Me Loose,” “Working for the Weekend,” and many more.