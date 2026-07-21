Journey at Scotiabank Arena - Nov 4th

Journey at Scotiabank Arena - Wednesday November 4th 2026

Public on sale: Friday, May 15th at 10am

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/100064A2A4D49720

About the tour...

You’ve heard it literally everywhere since the 80’s: on the radio of every car you’ve ever owned, at every major sporting event you’ve attended in the last 20 years (including a live performance by the band at this year’s NFC Championship Game betweenthe Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers), sung by Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, and Mary J. Blige in the film “Rock Of Ages,” and covered by the cast of the tv show “Glee.” You heard it and then stared at a black screen in horror for a full 10 seconds wondering whether your DVR wasn’t set to record the full episode, and then had it running through your head while you argued with friends over whether Tony Soprano got whacked in the diner or not.

And now, Journey’s timeless rock anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” has officially been declared the “Biggest Song of All Time” by Forbes. According to the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), the hit rock song likely heard by everyone around the world is now an 18-times Platinum-certified single.

Released in October 1981 for their seventh studio album Escape through Columbia Records, “Don’t Stop Believin’” quickly became the band’s signature song. Critical acclaim was instant, with Billboard praising the “fluid guitar and vocal.” AllMusic declared “Don’t Stop Believin’” a “perfect rock song” and an “anthem”, featuring “one of the best opening keyboard riffs in rock.” Neal Schon, founder and lead guitar of Journey wrote the instantly recognizable bass line, and keyboardist and rhythm guitar Jonathan Cain had kept the song title from encouragement his father gave him as a struggling musician living on Sunset Boulevard. Decades after its release, the song became the best-selling digital track from the twentieth century, with over seven million downloads.

You can catch the legendary group’s co-headlining stadium tour with Def Leppard this summer. They will be joined by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick (see cities below). Promoted by AEG Presents, the 24-city tour kicks off at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 6, with stops at venues such as Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Rogers Centre in Toronto, Oracle Park in San Francisco, and Citi Field in New York, before finishing at Coors Field in Denver. Tickets available at www.defleppardjourney2024.com.

The enduring anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” has garnered myriad achievements, including being selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant,” becoming 10x Platinum in Australia, 7x Platinum in New Zealand, 4x Platinum in the UK, and 2x Platinum in Denmark, and in 2021 receiving the GRAMMY Hall of Fame award. In 2021, it was ranked #133 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.