Busby Centre | Street Light Gala - Oct 16th

The Busby Centre’s Annual Street Light Gala takes place Friday, October 16th, 2026 - hosted by CTV’s Sarah Freemark.

Join us from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Tangle Creek Golf. This year’s keynote speaker is Brady Leavold. You won’t want to miss his powerful, impactful story.

Enjoy an incredible dinner prepared by the Busby Centre’s Iron Chef winner. The evening will also feature a silent auction, inspiring stories and opportunities to support the Busby Centre.

The Busby Centre helps individuals navigate the shortest path from homelessness to housing. Everybody is Somebody.

Tickets are $150 per person, and be will issue charitable tax receipts for the eligible portion of each ticket.

Tickets are on sale now at busbycentre.ca