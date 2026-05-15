Michelle Cruise

Michelle's been a resident of KW over decade now. With that kinda time under her belt, you can bet she's familiar with the things that make our community unique and great. Spend an afternoon with Bounce 99-5 and Michelle Cruise for your favourite music and music news, banter about what's happening around town and beyond and more than a few references to her two adopted cats, Isadora and Jade. All cat/dog/pet talk is welcome! Be part of the show! Let Michelle know what's going on in your day, in your world. Text 321321, use TalkBack on the iHeartRadio app to leave a voice note. Michelle Cruise is also your host on Sunday mornings on Bounce Radio, 6a-9a.