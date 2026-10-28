Toy Mountain 2026

Toy Mountain is back for another year!

Every child deserves to open a present on Christmas morning and we need your help to meet our gifting goal.

Toy Mountain, in collaboration with the Salvation Army, is once again collecting toys for children in need in Kitchener-Waterloo Region and Guelph.

Donating is easier than ever!

Text ‘KIDS’ to 30333 to make a $10 donation

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the participating locations listed below

Donate directly to the Salvation Army here --> DONATE NOW

We also encourage group gifting. Organize a toy drive with your neighbours or co-workers!

CTV News, Bounce 105.3 and 99.5 Virgin Radio are proud to continue the Toy Mountain tradition with our Salvation Army partners to bring smiles to children and teens across the community!

Join us live on location Thursday, December 10th for Toy Mountain Day! We’ll be live from the Sunrise Centre Canadian Tire (1400 Ottawa Street S Unit E, Kitchener) from 7am-7pm!

Toy drop-off locations:

All Canadian Tire locations in Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, and Elmira

Goemans Appliances at 4585 King Street East, Kitchener

Tilemaster at 115 Bleams Rd, Kitchener

Thank you to our incredible sponsors

Canadian Tire Logo

Goemans Logo

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