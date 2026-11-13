Team Up: 30 Days, 30,000 Meals

Ready to make an impact?

This November, youth sports teams and clubs from across Waterloo region are coming together for one big goal: helping provide 30,000 meals in 30 days for people accessing food assistance in our community.

Whether you’re on the field, the ice, the court, or the pool deck, your team can turn teamwork into real community impact. Host a food and fund drive, rally your teammates, families, friends, and fans, and help move the scoreboard closer to our shared goal.

Every food item collected and every dollar raised counts toward the challenge, proving that when teams work together, everyone wins.

Why join Team Up?

Bring your team together for a great cause

Challenge other teams and clubs across the region

Help provide meals for local individuals and families

Compete for top team prizes and bragging rights

Show the power of teamwork beyond the game

Ready to team up? Register your food and fund drive here and help score 30,000 meals in 30 days.