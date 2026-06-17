From humble beginnings in Memphis to Las Vegas triumphs, Elvis Presley didn’t just change music — he changed the world. His legacy continues to inspire generations.

Return to Grace is an electrifying celebration of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, starring award-winning tribute artist Matt Cage and a dynamic cast of musicians and dancers. Hear classics like “Love Me Tender,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” and “Suspicious Minds” in this unforgettable live experience.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the legend, this high-energy musical event will leave you all shook up!

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

For tickets and details, visit here.