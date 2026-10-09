Nickelback Everything Under The Sun Tour

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock legends Nickelback announce the 2027 Everything Under The Sun Tour, a massive global arena run celebrating the band’s highly anticipated eleventh studio album, Everything Under The Sun, out October 30 via Virgin Music Group.

Following the momentum of 2022’s Get Rollin’ and its record-setting world tour, Nickelback will bring their signature arena-sized live show to fans across North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia, with Don Broco joining as direct support and special guests.

Get your tickets to see Nickelback at TD Coliseum March 20th here.