Get into the holiday spirit at Moonlight Madness in Downtown Elmira on December 4th from 5:30 to 8:30!

Enjoy free family fun with Santa, Christmas carolers, festive crafts, artisan vendors, and even free maple taffy!

Don’t miss the community tree lighting at 6:30, plus fire barrels, festive music, and friendly local business owners.

Discover unique gifts, support local makers, and check off your holiday shopping list.

Moonlight Madness, December 4th in Downtown Elmira.

Shop local, celebrate together, and make some holiday memories!