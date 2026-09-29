Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest: Willkommen Platz

Willkommen Platz takes over Carl Zehr Square and King Street from October 9–11.

A free, family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration right in downtown Kitchener.

Enjoy live entertainment, food, drinks and plenty of Oktoberfest atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Biergarten presented by Circle K offers a place to gather, eat, drink and enjoy the festivities.

KIDtoberfest presented by Tim Hortons takes place in the City Hall Rotunda, with free family entertainment and activities.

Dogtoberfest returns to the Gaukel Block October 10–11 for four-legged Oktoberfest fans.

Located in the heart of downtown Kitchener, making it easy to walk, take transit or make a full weekend of your Oktoberfest visit.