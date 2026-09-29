Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest: Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns Monday, October 12.

One of the region’s signature Oktoberfest traditions, bringing floats, marching bands, performers, community groups and plenty of Oktoberfest spirit to the streets of Kitchener.

Parade starts at 9:30 a.m.

Route travels from Weber Street & Frederick Street, finishing around noon at Bridgeport Road

It’s great family-friendly Thanksgiving morning tradition! Come early, grab a spot along the route and enjoy the parade with family and friends.

The parade also supports the Onkel Hans Food Drive presented by Pillers. Bring non-perishable food items and help us collect donations for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.