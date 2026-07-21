Concerts in the Vineyard | Dwayne Gretzky

Join us for a party in the vineyard Saturday, August 8 at 8:00 PM, as Dwayne Gretzky brings their legendary live show to Burning Kiln Winery. Get ready for an unforgettable evening packed with the biggest hits from every generation, performed by one of Canada’s most beloved party bands.

This is the kind of night where every song feels like your favourite song. From classic rock anthems to iconic pop hits, Dwayne Gretzky delivers a soundtrack of crowd favourites that have everyone singing along from the very first note. No need to learn the words, you already know them.

Doors: 5pm

8pm: Dwayne Gretzky

Bring-your-own-chair (if you want to sit), and gather your friends. Raise a glass, and soak in the summer atmosphere as familiar songs, great wine, and good company come together for the ultimate Saturday night celebration. Join us at Burning Kiln Winery on 8-8 at 8 PM for a night of unforgettable music and memories.

Get your tickets today here!