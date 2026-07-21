Concerts in the Vineyard | Blue Rodeo

Blue Rodeo returns to the vineyard on August 9th for their third unforgettable performance among the vines, joined by supporting acts Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows.

Doors: 1pm

2:30pm: Opening Act – Devin Cuddy Devin Cuddy brings a distinctive blend of roots rock, country, folk, and blues, delivered with heartfelt songwriting and an unmistakably Canadian spirit.

4pm: BLUE RODEO

5:45pm: After Party with Sam Polley and the Old TomorrowsFormed in Downtown Toronto, Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows draws its sound from 50’s and 60’s rockabilly licks, old country twang, and Motown swing.

Bring-your-own-chair and settle in for a summer afternoon of live music in a truly special setting, where iconic Canadian songwriting meets sweeping vineyard views, and every song feels a little closer under open sky. From easy pours of local wine to laid-back company and long golden-hour vibes, this is the kind of day that unfolds slowly and stays with you long after the last note.

A celebration of music, place, and summer done right in Ontario’s Garden.

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Make your concert day even more memorable with a Lost Together Luncheon, a Canadiana lunch buffet with locally sourced ingredients prepared by Devlin’s Country Bistro. Connect with fellow fans, and start your Blue Rodeo experience before the music begins. A link to purchase the Lost Together Luncheon will be emailed to you with your ticket confirmation.

No Meet & Greet opportunities or VIP ticket packages are being offered for this performance.

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For tickets and additional details, visit here!