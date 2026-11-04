The 4th Annual Holiday Market at Bingemans.

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

Where: Bingemans, 425 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener, ON

$3 cash admission at the door (kids under 14 are free)

Bring the whole family and kick off the holiday season with us!

With 100+ amazing vendors, there’s something for everyone:

Sweet treats

A magical meet & greet with Santa

Festive holiday décor

Unique gift shopping for all ages

Kids Facepainting

The first 80 shoppers will receive a FREE swag bag!

Giving Back: This year proceeds raised from the door sales will be going to support Miss Dixies Foundation.

We’re also collecting non-perishable food items for the KW Food Bank

Make it a family tradition, shop local, and create lasting holiday memories at the Holiday Market.

Invite your friends, bring the kids, and don’t forget your holiday spirit!