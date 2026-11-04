The 4th Annual Holiday Market at Bingemans.
When: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Time: 10 AM – 4 PM
Where: Bingemans, 425 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener, ON
$3 cash admission at the door (kids under 14 are free)
Bring the whole family and kick off the holiday season with us!
With 100+ amazing vendors, there’s something for everyone:
- Sweet treats
- A magical meet & greet with Santa
- Festive holiday décor
- Unique gift shopping for all ages
- Kids Facepainting
The first 80 shoppers will receive a FREE swag bag!
Giving Back: This year proceeds raised from the door sales will be going to support Miss Dixies Foundation.
We’re also collecting non-perishable food items for the KW Food Bank
Make it a family tradition, shop local, and create lasting holiday memories at the Holiday Market.
Invite your friends, bring the kids, and don’t forget your holiday spirit!