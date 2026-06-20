Win With Michelle - Kitchener Blues Fest

The countdown to Kitchener Blues Fest is on!

Listen to Michelle every afternoon this week for your chance to score a pair of VIP Gold tickets to the Kitchener Blues Fest Fundraising Concert Thursday, August 6th! You could be off to see The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Sass Jordan & Bill Durst!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on sale now here.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00pm Eastern Time (ET) on June 22, 2026 and closes on June 26, 2026 at 6:59pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.