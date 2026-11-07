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Win With Michelle - Kings of Leon
JUST ANNOUNCED! Kings of Leon are bringing their 2027 World Tour to Toronto next summer!
Listen to Michelle Cruise every afternoon this week for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see Kings of Leon June 2nd at RBC Amphitheatre!
Tickets on sale Friday, November 13th at 10AM here.
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00PM Eastern Time (ET) on November 9, 2026 and closes on November 13, 2026 at 9:59AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.