Experience an unforgettable evening of music as Five For Fighting takes the stage at Centre in the Square alongside a live string quartet.

Listen to BOUNCE Mornings with Angie & Sarge this week for your chance to score tickets to the show Thursday, December 10th!

Can’t wait to win? Grab your tickets today here!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on November 30, 2026 and closes on December 4, 2026 at 6:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) prizes is $92 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.