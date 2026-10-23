Win With Angie & Sarge - Bon Jovi

JUST ANNOUNCED!

BON JOVI, the GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band and one of history’s most iconic live acts, is bringing their FOREVER TOUR to Rogers Stadium August 4th!

Listen to BOUNCE Mornings with Angie & Sarge this week for your chance to score tickets before they go on sale!

Tickets on sale Friday, October 30th at 10am here.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on October 26, 2026 and closes on October 30, 2026 at 6:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.