Impossible Question - Lotto 6/49

Listen to BOUNCE Mornings with Angie & Sarge and play along with the Impossible Question for your chance to win a $100 LOTTO 6/49 + ENCORE voucher!

Lotto 6/49 - find your possible!

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on April 1, 2026 and closes on April 2, 2027 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each Prize is $100 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.