Want to fill your fridge without emptying your wallet? We’ve got you covered!

It’s Bounce 105.3’s Fill Your Fridge, and every day, we’re giving you the chance to score $200 to shop at Zehrs!

Join Michelle Cruise on BOUNCE 105.3 every afternoon for your chance to win!

PLUS, there’s some BIG news at Zehrs — 1000s of New Lowered Prices are here!​ They have lowered prices on thousands of everyday products across the store.​

This isn’t just about a weekly special. These are new lower prices on everyday items, giving you more ways to save week after week.​

Think about the products that make it into your cart every week — pantry staples, produce, proteins, household essentials, personal care and more.​

Look for the blue New Lower Price signs and tags throughout the store. You’ll see them across the aisles and departments.

Save hundreds of dollars on your groceries!*

*Disclaimer: Estimated annual savings based on average purchases by a family of 4 of product selections with newly lowered prices as compared to their previous shelf prices. Actual savings may vary based on household shopping habits and product selections

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00PM Eastern Time (ET) on September 8, 2026 and closes on October 30, 2026 at 6:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the forty (40) prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.