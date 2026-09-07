Want to fill your fridge without emptying your wallet? We’ve got you covered!
It’s Bounce 105.3’s Fill Your Fridge, and every day, we’re giving you the chance to score $200 to shop at Zehrs!
Join Michelle Cruise on BOUNCE 105.3 every afternoon for your chance to win!
PLUS, there’s some BIG news at Zehrs — 1000s of New Lowered Prices are here! They have lowered prices on thousands of everyday products across the store.
This isn’t just about a weekly special. These are new lower prices on everyday items, giving you more ways to save week after week.
Think about the products that make it into your cart every week — pantry staples, produce, proteins, household essentials, personal care and more.
Look for the blue New Lower Price signs and tags throughout the store. You’ll see them across the aisles and departments.
Save hundreds of dollars on your groceries!*