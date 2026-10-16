BOUNCE Mornings with Angie & Sarge - JOURNEY

Journey is hitting the road for the last time this fall with their FINAL FRONTIER TOUR! Don’t miss seeing their greatest hits live November 4th at Scotiabank Arena!

Listen to BOUNCE Mornings with Angie & Sarge every day this week for your chance to win your way in!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on sale now here.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on October 19, 2026 and closes on October 23, 2026 at 9:59AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.