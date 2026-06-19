Angie & Sarge - Shoppers Drug Mart

From beauty to snacks and everyday essentials, Shoppers Drug Mart can help you enjoy every second of the season—and you’ll get points on almost everything in-store!

Listen to Angie & Sarge every morning this week for your chance to win $200 to Shoppers Drug Mart to shop their Super Redemption Event!

Celebrate Canada Day by getting EVEN MORE for your points! The SUPER Redemption Event at Shoppers Drug Mart starts Friday, June 26th until Wednesday, July 1st. Valid in store and online.

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on June 22, 2026 and closes on June 26, 2026 at 9:59AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.