Submit your cancellations in the form below, or by emailing fredprograming@bellmedia.ca

November 27, 2026

All schools in Anglophone School District West will be closed today due to weather and road conditions.

BUSINESS/SERVICES

-Greener Village — closed today, reopening Monday

-NBTA Credit Union — delaying opening until 11 a.m.

-Meals on Wheels Fredericton — no meal delivery today

EVENTS

The Tree Lighting Ceremony at the New Brunswick Legislature has been postponed to Friday, Dec. 4.

Helpful Links:

Local CTV Weather ReportNew Brunswick Highway CamerasNew Brunswick Power OutagesRed CrossNew Brunswick’s Emergency Management Office