Built by the maritime community… Every year, we gather to support the IWK’s most urgent priorities. Your involvement truly makes a difference for families here at home - and they’re counting on you.

Give today and double your impact

Halifax Seed is matching all on-line donations up to $10,000! The tradition continues... it’s the IWK Radiothon, proudly presented by Sleep Country.

DONATE HERE

Tune in Friday, May 29–31, and be part of something life‑changing.Listen and donate to the IWK Radiothon by calling 1‑800‑595‑2266.

Your generosity gives hope, supports families, and changes lives when it’s needed most.