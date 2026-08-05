Gage Charity Golf Classic 2026

The Gage Golf Club and the Transition Unit have come together in an effort to raise funds to support ill and injured personnel (both serving and retired) to pursue or return to an active lifestyle through physical fitness, sporting and recreational activities organized by Soldier On.

The 2026 Gage Charity Golf Tournament at Gage Golf and Curling Club is open to all golfers

It is Thursday, August 27 at the Gage Golf and Curling Club, Oromocto.

To register, to donate and/or become a sponsor, email Nicholas.Gillan@forces.gc.ca or call 902-218-0694

Cost to play is $75.00 per player excludes driving cart.