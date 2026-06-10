Freddy Rib Fest 2026

You wait for it all year long....The kick-off event to Summer 2026 will be landing in Fredericton June 11-14, ....and its BIGGER, BOLDER and SAUCIER Than EVER BEFORE.

FOUR days of great food, live music, and family fun! Legendary ribbers are back PLUS 1 NEW RIB RIG SET TO TKO the competition all go head-to-head, battling for Rib Supremacy, and of course, People’s Choice for Best Overall.

Jason Munn Realty’s annual mechanical bull competition IS back this year, THE NEW AND IMPROVED beer garden and live music space, Kiddie Corner, petting zoo, and a full midway Revealing A NEW THRILL RIDE.

FRIDAY NIGHT - TROOPER headlines Freddy Beach Ribfest June 12 with special guest Julian Austin and local artist Josh Norrad!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW on Show Pass using the link: https://www.showpass.com/trooper-with-julian-austin/Select Tickets are available at the NBEX Office! For purchase of a VIP table call 1-855-720-8779 Get ready Fredericton - it’s going to be a great time!

THURSDAY JUNE 11

​5:00pm Cameron Malloy

6:30pm Jaclyn Reinhart

FRIDAY JUNE 12

1:00pm Ritchie Young

3:00pm Ella Campbell & Derrick Lyons

5:00pm Amber Walls

7:00pm Riley Taylor

SATURDAY JUNE 13

12:00pm Denver Monteith

1:30pm Harewood

3:00pm Ivan Daigle

5:00pm Lockie Munn

7:00pm Tristan Horncastle & Friends ​

SUNDAY JUNE 14

12:00pm Carlin Fraser

1:00pm Rib Contest & Peoples Choice Award Ceremony

2:00pm Cunningham Haines Band

Details here

Plus, look for Ribby The Pig! Find Ribby, bring him back to NBEX and win a FREE rib dinner at Freddy Beach Ribfest 2026! Snap a selfie, share it with #RibbyOnTheRun, and unlock a FREE day pass too… plus keep your eyes open for the Golden Ribby! Full details here