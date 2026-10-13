Cap City Tattoo Festival

Visit the Delta Fredericton November 7-8 for a weekend of high level walk-up tattooing, art, music and entertainment, food and drinks, and more!

70 curated tattoo artists, (60 offering walk-up tattooing exclusively), live music, hands on workshops, afterparty and more!

There will be a wide range of entry level art workshops and a dedicated pre-festival professional development day for artists, with seminar opportunities for the general public, as well.

Flippins pop-up arcade and pinball tournament will be there, plus a beauty service-focused vendor market.

Hours:

Saturday November 7: 12:00-10:00pm ​

Sunday November 8: 11:00am-8:00pm

Two Day Entertainment Line- up including a Bonfire After Party with smores and acoustic entertainment from Josh Bravener & Black Suit Devil

​Music Line-up here: https://www.capcitytattoo.ca/music-2026

Tickets:

ONLINE: Early Access Weekend Pass - $49 +HST Earlybird workshop experience (access to all workshops, doesn’t include festival pass) - $40 +HST

AT THE DOOR:

Day Pass - $15 +HST Student Day Pass - $10 +HST Weekend Pass - $25 +HST Single Workshop Add-On - $12 Workshop Experience (all Workshop Access) - $45 Under 16 years of age: Free with a legal guardian

https://www.capcitytattoo.ca/

Inquiries here: capcitytattoofestival@gmail.com

Proudly supported by BNG Tattoo Supply, the Delta Fredericton, NB Tourism, Bell Media, and Flippins!