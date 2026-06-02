Beer on the Bridge returns on Fredericton’s iconic Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge.

Saturday, July 4, starting at 6:00 PM, as the bridge is transformed into a vibrant open-air beverage festival suspended over the Saint John River. With sweeping city views, live music, and a lively atmosphere, this is one of Fredericton’s most anticipated summer events.

Ticket includes a souvenir sampling glass and access to a wide variety of samples from local and regional producers, featuring:

Craft beer

Crisp ciders

Ready-to-drink cocktails

Select wines

Refreshing non-alcoholic options

Beer on the Bridge is proudly presented by Rotary, with proceeds supporting Rotary-led community and charitable initiatives in the Fredericton area.

Must be 19+ to access the bridge.

Goes rain or shine.

Tickets here

Details here