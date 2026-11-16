This holiday season, discover ways to give back and make a difference in your community and beyond. Looking for a cause to support? Explore our listings of local charities and find ways you can help from donating monetary gifts, specific items or by volunteering your time and support.

Brandon – Westman Christmas Cheer

Help make the 2026 Holidays brighter for families in our community!

Donate / Volunteer / Adopt A Family

www.brandonwestmanchristmascheer.ca

Drop off locations:

710 Rosser Avenue, weekdays 9am – 12pm and 1pm – 5pm

Keystone Centre Main Office

WMCA at 205 20th street, weekdays 10am – 4pm

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Salvation Army

Christmas Kettle Campaign is on now at locations in Brandon

To volunteer contact Charlette Fontaine at 204-730-2383 or email Charlette.fontaine@salvationarmy.ca.

Online donations accepted on the website here

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Westman Traditional Christmas Dinner

Providing a holiday meal and fellowship for anyone in need.

December 25: 12pm – 4pm

Victoria Inn Imperial Ballroom

Volunteers needed. Donations accepted and appreciated

Contact: 204-728-7987

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Samaritan House Ministries

Resource Centre and Food Bank

820 Pacific Ave.

9:00 am – 4:30pm

Donate: Give | samaritan-house

Contact: info@samaritanhouse.net

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United Way Holiday Magic Tree Auction

Thursday, November 26

Victoria Inn Grand Salon

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Purchase tickets for $35 or inquire about sponsoring a tree:

31st Annual Holiday Magic Tree Auction — United Way West Central Manitoba

Contact: 204-571-8929

Are You a Charitable Organization?

Please submit your information to brandonpromo@bellmedia.ca