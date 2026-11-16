This holiday season, discover ways to give back and make a difference in your community and beyond. Looking for a cause to support? Explore our listings of local charities and find ways you can help from donating monetary gifts, specific items or by volunteering your time and support.
Brandon – Westman Christmas Cheer
Help make the 2026 Holidays brighter for families in our community!
Donate / Volunteer / Adopt A Family
www.brandonwestmanchristmascheer.ca
Drop off locations:
- 710 Rosser Avenue, weekdays 9am – 12pm and 1pm – 5pm
- Keystone Centre Main Office
- WMCA at 205 20th street, weekdays 10am – 4pm
________________________________________
Salvation Army
Christmas Kettle Campaign is on now at locations in Brandon
To volunteer contact Charlette Fontaine at 204-730-2383 or email Charlette.fontaine@salvationarmy.ca.
Online donations accepted on the website here
________________________________________
Westman Traditional Christmas Dinner
Providing a holiday meal and fellowship for anyone in need.
December 25: 12pm – 4pm
Victoria Inn Imperial Ballroom
Volunteers needed. Donations accepted and appreciated
Contact: 204-728-7987
________________________________________
Samaritan House Ministries
Resource Centre and Food Bank
820 Pacific Ave.
9:00 am – 4:30pm
Donate: Give | samaritan-house
Contact: info@samaritanhouse.net
________________________________________
United Way Holiday Magic Tree Auction
Thursday, November 26
Victoria Inn Grand Salon
5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Purchase tickets for $35 or inquire about sponsoring a tree:
31st Annual Holiday Magic Tree Auction — United Way West Central Manitoba
Contact: 204-571-8929
Are You a Charitable Organization?
Please submit your information to brandonpromo@bellmedia.ca