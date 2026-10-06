BOUNCE Fall Supper Spotlight

Rivers United Church Fall Take Out Supper
Date: October 18
Location: Rivers United Church, 4th & Main Rivers
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Cost: $20 Take Out Supper
Menu: Turkey dinner with all the trimmings
Suppers must be pre-ordered / call Greg or Dianne at 204-328-7690. Deadline for orders is 6:00 pm Saturday, October 17th. Limited to 150 suppers.
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Polonia Community Hall Fall Supper
Date: October 18
Location: Polonia Community Hall, Polonia, MB
Time: Doors Open at 4:00 PM | Supper Served 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Cost: Adults $25 | Ages 6-12 $10 | Ages 5 & Under FREE
Menu: Turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce, ham, potatoes and gravy, turnip, mixed vegetables, perogies, cabbage rolls, sauerkraut and sausage, coleslaw, jellied salad, pickles, buns, and dessert.
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Oak River Community Association Fall Supper
Date: October 25
Location: Oak River Memorial Rink
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Menu: Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, desserts, and more
Tickets: oakrivercommunityassociation@gmail.com
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Gladstone Fall Supper
Date: October 25
Location: Co-Op Community Hall, Gladstone
Time: 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Menu: Roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, perogies, salad, buns, dessert, tea/coffee, and juice
Cost: 12 and over $30/ Children 6 - 11 years $20 / under 5 free
Options: Take out and delivery are also available. To pre-order take out or delivery, call Tanya at 204-841-3213.
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Men’s Club Fall Supper
Date: October 25
Location: Ukrainian Reading Association Hall, 1005 Assiniboine Ave, Brandon
Time: 5:00 PM
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Minto Fall Supper
Date: November 1
Location: Minto Community Hall
Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cost: Adults $25 | Ages 6-12 $10
Menu: Turkey, dressing, ham, potatoes, salads, dessert, and more
Options: Dine-in or takeout. Takeout orders must be placed by noon on November 1.
Info & Orders: Victoria at 204-215-0524
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Austin Community Fall Supper
Date: November 8
Location: Austin Community Hall, 60-1st Ave, Austin, MB
Time: Doors Open at 4:00 PM | Supper Served 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Cost: Ages 18+ $25 | Ages 6-17 $15 | Ages 5 & Under FREE
Menu: Turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing, carrots, and a selection of pies. Gluten-free options available.
Additional Info: All proceeds from this year’s supper will support the accessibility lift at the rink.
Have a fall supper coming up? Send your event details to brandonpromo@bellmedia.ca and we’ll include it in our Fall Supper Spotlight!