Bounce 96.1 Trivia Night

Join us for BOUNCE Trivia Night every Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Bring a team of 4 players for live trivia, fun and prizes! Every team that participates is entered to win a grand prize at the end of the season (details to come). Gather your team and get ready to test your knowledge with BOUNCE Trivia Night!

October 21: Houston’s

Houston’s October 28: Eagles’ Nest Bar & Grill

Eagles’ Nest Bar & Grill November 4: 34th Street Bar & Grill

34th Street Bar & Grill November 11: Georgie’s Lounge

Georgie’s Lounge November 18: Eagle’s Nest Bar & Grill

Eagle’s Nest Bar & Grill November 25: Houston’s